‘No State Will Stake Claim Until SC Order’: HM Shah On Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row

Amid the ongoing border tussle between the states of Karnataka and Maharashtra, Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, December 14, held a meeting with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Following the crucial meeting, HM Shah announced that until the Supreme Court's order, no state will make claims against each other over any region.

He further said that three Ministers from each of these two states will sit together to discuss the matter, adding that a committee will also be formed, headed by a senior IPS officer, to maintain law and order in both states. HM Shah also urged the Opposition parties of both states to cooperate on the issue.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Home Minister Shah said, "The meeting between Maharashtra and Karnataka on the border issue was held in a positive atmosphere today. Keeping a positive approach, CMs of both states agreed that a resolution should be reached in a constitutional manner It has been decided that till Supreme Court's verdict, no state will make any claims. No person travelling should face any trouble."

He added, "Both states are ready to form a committe under inspection of senior IPS officer. The committee to be formed under IPS officer to enforce and maintain law and order. Fake Twitter cases have been coming up in this matter. FIR will be filed and those spreading fake news will be exposed. I appeal the oppossition parties of both the states also. Oppossition of both states should not politicize the matter. We hope that Congress and Uddhav Thackeray group (Shiv Sena faction) wont give the political colour to this matter and will cooperate."

Karnataka-Maharashtra border row

This comes in the backdrop of the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka which has been going on for a long time over predominantly Marathi-speaking regions such as Belagavi. The controversy escalated from Basavaraj Bommai's announcement on November 22 that his government was seriously considering the resolution passed by some villages in the Jat taluka of Maharashtra's Sangli district to merge with Karnataka. Retorting to this, Devendra Fadnavis said that no village in his state will be ceded to Karnataka. In response, the Karnataka CM dubbed it a 'provocative' remark and staked claim to Kannada-speaking regions of Maharashtra.