The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

No Stay On Jayalalithaa Biopic, Court Gives Nod For The Release

General News

Madras High Court rejected the plea to put a stay on the release of the web series

Written By Sanjeevee Sadagopan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jaya

Madras High Court on Thursday gave a green signal for the web series based on Jayalalithaa’s life events to be released as scheduled.

Madras High Court gave a green signal for 'Queen' web series directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, to be released as scheduled on December 14 after rejecting the plea to put a stay on the release filed by Deepa Jayakumar.

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of the former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, had filed a plea in the Madras High Court, seeking the immediate stay for the release of the web series ‘Queen’. 

READ | Ramya Krishnan Talks About Queen, Says It Is Not Based On Jayalalithaa

Based on the petition filed by Deepa, the Madras high court also sought an explanation from the filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for not getting the consent of the family members, which could tarnish the image of the represented and can violate the petitioner’s right to privacy.

The director filed the reply on Thursday informing the court that the series is purely a fictional story and it does not have any reference to Deepa Jayakumar or other family members.

Accepting the submission, the court rejected the plea to stay the biopic as filed by Deepa Jayakumar.

READ | Jayalalitha's Niece Moves Madras HC For Stay On Biopics

The web series ‘Queen’, starring actress  Ramya Krishnan will be releasing this weekend, December 14. It has created huge anticipation as it is the first biopic to be based on the life events of the former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa.

READ | Queen: Trouble For Ramya Krishnan's Venture, Jayalalitha's Niece Moves Madras HC For Stay

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
ANAND CREDITS TECH FOR CHESS BOOST