No Stay On Jayalalithaa Biopic, Court Gives Nod For The Release

Madras High Court on Thursday gave a green signal for the web series based on Jayalalithaa’s life events to be released as scheduled.

Madras High Court gave a green signal for 'Queen' web series directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, to be released as scheduled on December 14 after rejecting the plea to put a stay on the release filed by Deepa Jayakumar.

Deepa Jayakumar, the niece of the former Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, had filed a plea in the Madras High Court, seeking the immediate stay for the release of the web series ‘Queen’.

Based on the petition filed by Deepa, the Madras high court also sought an explanation from the filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon for not getting the consent of the family members, which could tarnish the image of the represented and can violate the petitioner’s right to privacy.

The director filed the reply on Thursday informing the court that the series is purely a fictional story and it does not have any reference to Deepa Jayakumar or other family members.

Accepting the submission, the court rejected the plea to stay the biopic as filed by Deepa Jayakumar.

The web series ‘Queen’, starring actress Ramya Krishnan will be releasing this weekend, December 14. It has created huge anticipation as it is the first biopic to be based on the life events of the former Tamil Nadu CM J. Jayalalithaa.

Some characters compel you to take on the challenge and being Shakthi Seshadri was one of them. Be it her discipline, her will to defy the norm or her innocence in the hard world she lived in was something that appealed to me.....https://t.co/LwHFvMAzuj — Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) December 5, 2019

