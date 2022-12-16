'No Sympathy For Those Who Died After Drinking Spurious Liquor': Bihar CM On Hooch Tragedy

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Bihar refused to take any responsibility for the deaths in the Chapra Hooch tragedy and reiterated his 'Peeyoge To Maroge' remark in the state assembly on Friday.

Addressing the Bihar assembly, CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday said, "Deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor have always been low in Bihar before and after alcohol prohibition. On the other hand, people are dying after drinking spurious liquor where there is no prohibition. Madhya Pradesh is on top. Where it is not there?"

"People died here (in Bihar's Chapra) after consuming spurious liquor. We are advertising it more-- ‘Piyo Maroge’ (You will die if you drink)," Nitish Kumar said. Attacking the BJP he said that the Hooch incident is being advertised more than the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat. He also accused the BJP of instigating a fight between Hindus and Muslims.

'No sympathy for those who die after drinking spurious liquor': Nitish Kumar

CM Nitish went ahead and said that his government will not give any compensation to the kin of those who died after consuming spurious liquor. He also said that no sympathy should be given to those who died after drinking the spurious liquor.

"We will tell everyone in Bihar, ‘Daru Piya To Mara’. Don't drink otherwise you will die. We will do more advertisement of this. Will we give compensation to someone who dies after drinking alcohol? There is no question about it... No sympathy should be for those who died after drinking spurious liquor," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

'Nitish rubbing salt & acid to the wounds of the victims': BJP

Speaking exclusively to Republic over Nitish Kumar's remark blaming victims, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "This is rubbing salt and acid to the wounds of the victims… Instead of saying that victims should not be put to blame but the blame should be put on the officers and ministers who are allowing this illegal liquor in Bihar despite the prohibition, he is blaming victims."

Deepening his attack at the Bihar CM, Poonawalla said, "This is not the Nitish Sarkar, but 'Nasha Sarkar' and 'Jungle Raj Sarkar'. Since Lalu Prasad Yadav and his party joined the government, there has been a free run for the Nasha mafia and for criminal elements to run free in Bihar. Therefore Nitish Kumar is helpless. He can’t take any action against them so he takes his anger and frustration against the victims and people of Bihar, against the opposition who is demanding accountability. Nitish Kumar must take resignation those responsible."

It is pertinent to mention that as of now the death toll in the Hooch tragedy in Bihar's Chapra has increased to 50 deaths.

