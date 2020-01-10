'No Takers For Your Malware': India's Envoy To UN Censures Pak's False Propaganda

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, on Friday tore into Pakistan for peddling false narrative on New Delhi and said there are no "takers for your malware here". During an open debate at the UN Security Council,

Akbaruddin said, "It is increasingly acknowledged that the Council faces a crisis of identity and legitimacy, as well as relevance and performance. The globalisation of terror networks, the weaponisation of new technologies, the inability to counter those resorting to subversive statecraft are showing up the shortcomings of the Council."

'Heal thyself of your malaise'

"One delegation that epitomises the dark arts has, yet again, displayed its wares by peddling falsehoods earlier today. These we dismiss with disdain. My simple response to Pakistan is even though it is late, neighbour, heal thyself of your malaise. There are no takers here for your malware," he added. The diplomat stressed upon the Council as "part of the political toolkit" to address ongoing and future threats to global peace and security.

He also said that there needs to be a Council which is a "representative" of current global realities. "The answer to the crisis the Council faces lies in invoking and working through Charter provisions that provide for reform and change. We need a Council that is representative of current global realities, credible, and legitimate, rather than one that rests merely on the claim that it existed at the inception. The Council needs to be fit for purpose for the 21st century," Akbaruddin further said.

'Repeat offenders, Old habits die hard."

Earlier, this week Akbaruddin lambasted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for peddling a seven-year-old violence video from Bangladesh as a case of what he claimed to be "Indian police pogrom against Muslims in UP." While taking a jibe at Khan, Syed Akbarudding took to Twitter and wrote, "Repeat offenders, Old habits die hard." Khan had soon deleted the video after facing a backlash from the Indian side.

(with ANI inputs)