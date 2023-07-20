No Time Frame For Redemption Of Dalit Land: K'taka Cabinet To Curb Illegal Transfers

A special meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday deliberated on amending the Scheduled Castes and The Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of transfer of Certain Lands - PTCL Act) waiving of time limit. The special cabinet meeting had passed a landmark resolution to give legal strength to the land allotted to the oppressed communities after the Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah held a meeting with Dalit activists and SC/ST Communities views in consideration.

Eeranna, a Dalit activist speaking to Republic said that "Government waives off the time restrictions for seeking restoration of lands granted to dalits. This is a positive move that could have significant implications for social equity in the state."

The land allotted by the government to the landless Dalits is being illegally transferred without remaining with them. It took a serious note of the fact that there were many obstacles to the withdrawal of land transfers. The meeting also examined the report submitted by the law department regarding amendments to the PTCL Act. The Act has been in force since October 2, 1965. The department has also recommended to include in the Act the fact that there is no timeframe for questioning land transfer cases with retrospective effect from then on.

Karnataka Law minister HK Patil speaking to Republic said that "The government's aim is that the land of poor Dalits should not be illegally transferred, and the land should remain with them. That is why there is a need to amend the PTCL Act." The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the Act to ensure that the land allotted to dalits is retained with dalits and illegal transfers are cancelled, and land is returned to the original allottees.

The apex court has also sought the views of state governments on the timeframe for questioning in cases of illegal transfer of land. The meeting was of the view that if a specific time-frame is set, it would be an injustice to dalits instead of getting justice.

Vishnu a legal counsel speaking on the same has said that "The law department's recommendation is correct. The meeting had also agreed to bring in an amendment that there should be no time limit for questioning in cases of alienation."

In a recent meeting with leaders of Dalit organisations, Siddaramaiah had demanded an amendment to the PTCL Act and not a time-frame. The legal department has also notified the government of pending cases which should be dealt with as it is all about giving justice for SCs & STs.

Recommendations made earlier by law department

1) Section 5(1) of the PTCL Act provides for a time-frame for filing an application for restoration or for filing a suo motu case by the competent authority.

2) Applications for restoration from October 2, 1965, when the Land Reforms Act came into force, allowed to apply for restoration.

3) Amendment to the PTCL Act that there is no time limit and applicable to cases before the courts of assistant commissioners.

Applications for allotment of another 9 to 10 lakh acres of land are pending before the Bagerhukum Sakrama Samiti for Dalits. There are no committees formed so far and it is expected that the government will look into this as well and will look into the issue.