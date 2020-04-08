IMPORTANT: 'No Time To Relax Lockdown', Insists Mizoram CM Zoramthanga Amid Covid Crisis

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Wednesday asserted that this was no time to relax the nationwide lockdown, looking at the rising number of cases in the country.

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, Zoramthanga said that Miroram was doing very well as a state but they are also facing higher risk from the neighbouring affected countries.

Speaking to Republic TV he said, "Three days before the Government of India declared lockdown we started taking precautionary measures, even the airports were shut three days before. People in the state are very disciplined as a society. All the leaders are also co-operating. Mizoram is the most disciplined and one of the best in the lockdown system. Everything is done peacefully."

"The only problem we have is with essential commodities. The state of Mizoram is leading from the front. Only one case who returned from the Netherlands to Mizoram but he is doing well," he added.

'State surrounded by COVID-19 active regions'

Further speaking about the lockdown situation he said, "We are in a difficult geographical position. Neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh Burma and states like Tripura are facing major issues so for reopening the international and national borders we must be very careful. We cannot deploy entire force on the borders. We have called together all-party meeting on Saturday on how to fight this situation in northeast It is not the time to relax the lockdown system across India."

"My state doesn’t have a problem but we are surrounded by COVID-19 active regions. My state would like to precautions, can’t relax considering our neighbours Need to be strict with neighbouring states. Mizoram is relying on getting essential supplies from Assam We are being very careful while allowing trucks as well," he added.

