Last Updated:

No Train To Halt At Bahanaga Bazar Station As CBI Seals Station, Seize Log Book, Relay Panel

CBI investigating the Odisha's Balasore train accident has sealed the Bahanaga Bazar station after seizing the log book, relay panel and other equipment.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Bahanaga Bazar station (Image: PTI)


No train will halt at Bahanaga Bazar station as the CBI investigating the train accident in Odisha's Balasore district has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and equipment, a railway official said on Saturday.

After restoration of both the up and down line, at least seven trains, mostly local, were halting at Bahanaga Bazar station where a triple train crash took place on June 2 killing 288 persons and leaving 1,208 others injured.

South Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary told reporters that the CBI has sealed the station after seizing the log book, relay panel and other equipment.

"The relay interlocking panel has been sealed prohibiting access of the staff to the signalling system, no passenger or goods train would stop at Bahanaga Bazar till further notice," Choudhary told reporters.

Though around 170 trains pass through the Bahanaga Bazar Railway station every day, only passenger trains train like Bhadrak-Balasore MEMU, Howrah Bhadrak Baghajatin Fast Passenger, Kharagpur Khurda road fast passenger, used to stop at the station for a minute.

Of the 1,208 injured persons, the railways has already provided ex-gratia to 709 passengers, he said.

READ | CBI takes over investigation into Balasore train accident, registers FIR
READ | CBI begins Balasore train probe, collects first-hand report
READ | CBI set to take over Odisha train crash probe, train movement resumes on restored tracks
READ | Odisha train tragedy: 12 parties demand Rail min's resignation, reject CBI probe
READ | What will CBI look for in its Odisha train tragedy probe?

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT