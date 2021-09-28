No 'unnatural Population Growth' In Tripura, Total Fertility Rate Is 1.7: CM Biplab Deb

Referring to the period notified by the Chief Whip and BJP MLA Kalyani Roy demanding a law to control the population growth in the state, Tripura Cheif Minister Biplab Deb stated that there is no 'unnatural population growth' that was witnessed. Further providing data from the National Family Health Survey-5 2019-20, Biplab Deb underlined the fact that Tripura’s total fertility rate is 1.7, which is less the replacement level of fertility.

Chief Minister said, “In the current situation, there is no sign of unnatural growth of population in the state. Still, we have taken several steps like ligation camps for women, free distribution of birth control pills among women, non-scapale vasectomy camps for men to control the population. Despite this, the state will take timely decision on population control law, if required".

BJP MLA's take on Tripura population growth

Kalyani Roy stated that according to the 2011 census, Tripura's population was 36 lakh but, on the basis of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), or UIDAI data, it is estimated to have increased to over 41 lakhs in 2021. And so, she claimed that in the next 10 years, the population could rise to 47 lakh, and by 2029 it will cross 1 crore. Despite the fact that Tripura is the third smallest state in India, population growth will create problems in terms of food, living space, and employment.

Citing a law introduced in Assam to control population, Roy said, “Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma introduced legislation on two children policies. Like Assam, this kind of legislation is required in Tripura".

Supporting Roy's notice, BJP MLA Sudhangshu Das said, "The population growth is fuelled by people of a particular community with jihadi mentality usually have four wives and 10 children”. He added that there are some people with a mindset to degrade other communities by following the jihadi system.

While BJP MLA Dr Atul Debbarma said though the population growth in the state is not observed at an alarming rate yet, population growth doesn’t match with birth rate projections. He further recommended the government look into illegal cross-border immigration issues going on in the state.

(Image: PTI)