'No Wars Could Deter India From Becoming Global Bright Spot': PM Modi At IEW 2023

Inaugurating 'India Energy Week 2023' in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that Bengaluru is equipped with technology, talent, and innovation. The Prime Minister said that India Energy Week 2023 is the first major event in India's G20 presidency calendar.

'Nothing could deter India from becoming a Global Bright Spot': PM Modi

"Energy sector plays a very significant role in shaping the future of the world in the 21st century. India is one of the strongest voices today in developing new resources of energy and in the energy transition," he said.

Speaking about the growth projected by IMF, the Prime Minister said, "A recent growth projection stated by the IMF for 2023 shows that India will remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Neither the pandemic nor the wars could deter India from becoming a 'Global Bright Spot'." He further stated that despite any external circumstances, India came out stronger due to internal resilience.

#BREAKING | #IMF has released the growth projection for 2023 in which it states that #India will be the fastest growing #economy in the world: PM Modi on IMF 2023 growth projection. Watch - https://t.co/0aEZzwWlIb pic.twitter.com/3mJjplvH16 — Republic (@republic) February 6, 2023

The Prime Minister laid out factors which helped India face challenges:

Stable decisive government Sustained reforms Socio-Economic Empowerment at the Grassroot level

PM Modi said that India has 4 major verticals related to the energy sector:

Domestic exploration and increasing production

Diversification of Supplies

Expansion of Biofuels, Ethanol, Compressed Bio Gas and Solar Energy sources.

Decarbonization through electric vehicles and hydrogen

Highlighting India's growth while addressing India Energy Week, PM Modi said, "We are working on mission mode to increase our Energy Mix Natural Gas Consumption by the year 2030. Apart from this, another sector in which India is taking lead in the world is that of green hydrogen. The National Green hydrogen mission will give a new direction to India in the 21st century."