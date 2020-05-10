COVID-19: 'No Water In Toilets', Claim Quarantined People In WB's ESI Hospital in Asansol

In the ongoing nationwide lockdown phase to contain the COVID-19 situation, people kept in quarantine at ESI Hospital in Asansol, West Bengal created a ruckus on Saturday claiming that the toilet facilities do not have a water supply. They also alleged that they don't have access to clean drinking water and are not being tested for COVID-19. Some of the people at the quarantine centre also threatened not to eat until they get their test reports.

Complaints galore

"People kept in quarantine at ESI Hospital in Asansol, created a ruckus on Saturday, alleging that the toilet facilities there don't have water supply and the people are not being given access to proper drinking water. They also alleged that they're not being tested for COVID-19," said one of the people in the quarantine facility.

Another person said, "The number of people kept here is 32 and yet only 1-litre water is provided for all of us. Even the food is coming in a dirty vehicle. At present, we do not want anything but just get us tested for coronavirus, and if found negative let us go. Until we get the report we won't eat anything," one of them in quarantine at ESI Hospital added.

COVID-19 situation in WB

As per the latest update by the West Bengal government, the total number of Coronavirus cases in the state is 1,786, of which 1,243 are active and 99 people have succumbed to the disease.

Eleven more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in West Bengal, raising the death toll in the state to 99, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Saturday. At least 108 more people have tested positive for the virus in the state, taking the number of confirmed cases to 1,786, he said at the state secretariat.

(With inputs from agency)