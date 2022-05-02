Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a joint briefing with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. Addressing various global issues, Prime Minister Modi used his platform to raise the concern over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. Putting forward India's stand on the conflict; he asserted that no winner will emerge from this war and peace is the only way out. PM Modi added that the recent geopolitical events have a global impact as all the countries are interconnected.

PM Modi on Russia-Ukraine War

"Our last IGC was held in the year 2019, since then there have been a lot of changes witnessed in the world. The recent geopolitical events have shown how fragile the peace and stability of the world is and how interconnected all the countries are. From the start of the Ukraine crisis, we asked for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine through dialogue. We believe no side will be a winner and everybody will suffer from this war. We are in favour of peace. India is worried about the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine caused due to war and has been sending humanitarian help to the countries in need", said PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his happiness as his first foreign visit of the year 2022 started from Germany. He said, "As democracies, India and Germany share many common values. On the basis of these shared values ​​and interests, remarkable progress has been made in our bilateral relations over the years".

PM Modi meets German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Earlier, in the day, PM Modi held his first in-person meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany, and discussed the expansion of India-Germany cooperation. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi tweeted, "Today’s talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture, and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet".

I had wide-ranging discussions with Chancellor Scholz. Today’s talks covered trade, commerce, innovation, culture and people-to-people linkages. India and Germany are working together on several subjects. This partnership will benefit our entire planet. @Bundeskanzler pic.twitter.com/bNQWtESzmv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2022

Both the leaders co-chaired the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) today. Embarking on a three-day visit to Europe, PM Modi arrived in Germany and will visit Denmark and France for bilateral as well as multilateral engagements.

