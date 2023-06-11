Last Updated:

No Word On New Party, Sachin Pilot Regurgitates Old Claims In Dausa Speech

Ahead of Rajasthan polls, Sachin Pilot was likely to launch his own party. Has the Congress managed to strike a compromise between Pilot and Gehlot?

General News
 
| Written By
Abhishek Raval

IMAGE: ANI


Sachin Pilot made no mention of him launching a new party when he spoke on the occasion of his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary on Sunday, a move he was widely expected to make. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan spoke about alleged corruption during the Vasundhara Raje regime while addressing his support base in Dausa after paying tribute to his father. For months, Pilot has been on a rampage against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan over its 'inaction' against alleged scams in the earlier Raje regime. 

In his Sunday speech, Pilot spoke of the alleged Rs 45,000 crore mining scam during the Raje regime and said, "You allocated the mines, the malpractice was caught and thus it (mine allocation) was cancelled." The 45-year-old Congress leader attacked the central government saying, "The central government says helping people will result in the state becoming bankrupt. I think we should help the poor and the youth."      

Earlier, when asked about the buzz about Sachin Pilot launching his political venture breaking away from the grand old party Congress, party general secretary Venugopal told ANI that there is no need to believe rumours. "I do not think so. These are all rumours. To my knowledge, there is no such movement in Rajasthan. I had a word with Sachin Pilot two-three times. Do not worry. We will fight unitedly," he said.

READ | In big blow to Rajasthan Congress, Sachin Pilot to float new party ahead of polls

 

Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also had earlier ruled out the possibility of Pilot floating a party. Amid the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot, Congress leadership met the two leaders in Delhi last month.

READ | Congress Gen Sec Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa rules out possibility of Sachin Pilot floating new party.

Both Pilot and Gehlot have been on the war path in the state since 2020. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan later this year and the Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

READ | Sachin Pilot to meet Rahul Gandhi as Congress attempts damage control in Rajasthan
READ | Congress dismisses rumors of Sachin Pilot forming separate party, emphasizes unity
READ | BJP says Sachin Pilot's plane in 'auto mode', Congress dismisses separate party rumours
First Published:
COMMENT