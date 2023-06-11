No Word On New Party, Sachin Pilot Regurgitates Old Claims In Dausa Speech

Sachin Pilot made no mention of him launching a new party when he spoke on the occasion of his father Rajesh Pilot's death anniversary on Sunday, a move he was widely expected to make. The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan spoke about alleged corruption during the Vasundhara Raje regime while addressing his support base in Dausa after paying tribute to his father. For months, Pilot has been on a rampage against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in Rajasthan over its 'inaction' against alleged scams in the earlier Raje regime.

In his Sunday speech, Pilot spoke of the alleged Rs 45,000 crore mining scam during the Raje regime and said, "You allocated the mines, the malpractice was caught and thus it (mine allocation) was cancelled." The 45-year-old Congress leader attacked the central government saying, "The central government says helping people will result in the state becoming bankrupt. I think we should help the poor and the youth."

#LIVE | 'I have raised my voice for the rights of the youth and their future... There was a time, I felt alone but you all supported me,' Sachin Pilot addresses a rally in Rajasthan's Dausa.#SachinPilot #Rajasthan #Congress



Tune in - https://t.co/6CjsNJaatY pic.twitter.com/hzpTPCr99e — Republic (@republic) June 11, 2023

Earlier, when asked about the buzz about Sachin Pilot launching his political venture breaking away from the grand old party Congress, party general secretary Venugopal told ANI that there is no need to believe rumours. "I do not think so. These are all rumours. To my knowledge, there is no such movement in Rajasthan. I had a word with Sachin Pilot two-three times. Do not worry. We will fight unitedly," he said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also had earlier ruled out the possibility of Pilot floating a party. Amid the ongoing tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot, Congress leadership met the two leaders in Delhi last month.

Both Pilot and Gehlot have been on the war path in the state since 2020. Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan later this year and the Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.