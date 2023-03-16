Nobel Panel Dy Leader Hails PM Modi's Diplomacy In Ukraine War; 'India Reminding Russia..'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government's efforts during the Russia-Ukraine war has now earned praise from the Deputy Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Asle Toje. He believes that PM Modi is the most credible face of peace in the world, looking at his role and actions carried out to neutralise the war situation.

While praising the Indian government and PM Modi for the efforts taken to end the Ukraine war, Nobel Panel Deputy Leader mentioned, "India’s intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using nuclear weapons was very helpful. India didn’t speak in a loud voice, didn’t threaten anybody."

He went on to highlight that PM Modi's comments during the crisis was more of expression than reality. "Unfortunately, two great powers- United States and Russia were very close to come into blows. The signal from India justified that it's (violence) not the way to resolve dispute around the world. The vast majority of the world population is behind him in this statement."

In the past, several international leaders have also praised PM Modi for promoting economic growth, strengthening international relations, and reducing hunger and poverty. In 2018, PM Modi made a record-breaking acheivement by receiving the prestigious Seoul Peace Prize for his contribution to foster international economic growth and cooperation.

It made him the first Indian to receive this award in the last three decades. Meanwhile, the shower of praises by the Noble Panel member on PM Modi has raised the eyebrows of many diplomats. The 2023 Nobel Prize announcements will take place from October 2 to 9, according to the official website.