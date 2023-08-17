Nobel Prize Tribute To Rabindranath Tagore, Shares English Translation Of 'Jana Gana Mana'

As India celebrated its 77th Independence Day on August 15, the Nobel Prize shared an English manuscript of the country's national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'. The Committee paid tribute to the writer-poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was the first Asian to win the prestigious Nobel Prize in 1913 for his contribution to the field of literature.

The composition was written in Bengali by Tagore in 1911 and after a few years of Independence, the song was selected as the national anthem of India. The anthem also had an English translation with the title 'Morning Song of India' which has now its original manuscript has now been shared on the Nobel Prize's official social media site X.

The picture of the manuscript was shared in a bid to offer respect to Tagore, for his astounding contribution of composing the national anthem which has been adopted by Indians around the world.

"Jana Gana Mana" is the national anthem of India, originally composed in Bengali by poet Rabindranath Tagore, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.



Pictured: An English translation of Jana Gana Mana by Tagore pic.twitter.com/oVJ1BMEjlQ — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) August 15, 2023

The netizens were amazed as the post garnered 744K Views, 12.1K Likes, 2,918 Reposts, 135 Quotes

One of the users said, "Rabindranath Tagore's genius shines through our National Anthem Jana Gana Mana. His works often explored themes of spirituality, humanism, and the beauty of nature. Tagore's influence extended beyond literature as he was an influential figure in India's struggle for independence and a respected voice in shaping the nation's identity during a crucial period in its history.

Another user said, "One of the great, best national anthems in the world".

Rabindranath Tagore's Nobel Prize

Rabindranath Tagore is an Indian polymath, who reshaped Bengali literature and music and Indian art with contextual modernism. He also wrote the national anthem of India. In the year 1913, Rabindranath Tagore won the Nobel Prize in Literature. He was awarded the prestigious prize as his works were recognized as "profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful".

Tagore had won the Nobel Prize for his collection: Gitanjali, which were published in London in the year 1912. About Rabindranath Tagore, NobelPrize.org, the official website for Nobel Prize has mentioned,