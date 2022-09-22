'Nobody Can Break Republic, We're Unbreakable': Arnab Goswami As TRP Report Reveals Truth

As the Final TRP Report was submitted at a Sessions Court in Mumbai by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and stunning details being reported, Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami while addressing a Facebook Live avowed that nobody can break Republic Media Network, and that 'we are unbreakable'. He further stated that the people of India are with us as we stand with the truth.

Elaborating on the incident of Mumbai police's iniquity, Goswami said, "When I was in the custody, I remember that I had stitches on my right following a major accident. When I went to Taloja jail, I was asked to remove the bandage as the police wanted to see if there's anything inside it."

"They tried to break us, but we are unbreakable. They cannot break us. We are not scared of anyone. The people of India are with us, the truth is with us. We have the courage to fight," he added. Naming Zee news, ABP, Aaj Tak and India Today, Republic's Editor-in-Chief urged the people of the country to question these channels as the final TRP report is in front of them.

'No Evidence' against Republic TV in TRP rigging case

After two years of the investigation into the TRP scam case, various news reports state that there was no evidence found against Republic TV and R Bharat over the manipulation of TRPs. Notably, several media reports have also stated that an investigation has been launched against the channel India Today.

According to a PTI report, ED in its chargesheet filed before a special Mumbai court on September 22 noted that its findings were at "variance" with the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police in 2020.

"No evidence of Republic TV or Republic Bharat indulging in these practices was forthcoming either by the statement or by digital data evidence," the chargesheet said. "The forensic audit report relied upon by Mumbai police was 'superficial' and based on the analysis of 'limited aspects'," the PTI report added.

Image: Republic World