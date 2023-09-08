Nobody Can Destroy 'Sanatan Dharma': Jharkhand Governor Slams Udhayanidhi Stalin

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday attacked Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin over his Sanatan remark and said that nobody can destroy Sanatan.

At a function organised by Shri Krishna Janmotsav Samiti on the occasion of Janmashtami, the Jharkhand governor said, "Nobody can go against Sanatan. If someone does, he will destroyed. A child in Tamil Nadu is doing so."

Udhayanidhi Stalin on September 2 appealed for the 'eradication' of Sanatana Dharma and went on to compare the same with diseases like dengue, malaria, etc. His statement sparked controversy across the nation with several leaders asking for an apology from him.

Union Minister slams I.N.D.I.A bloc

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also came down heavily at the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A over the comment. He said, "It's been five days since the Udhayanidhi Stalin's statement...Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, and Lalu Prasad Yadav are silent...When will they speak? Will these people not open their mouths without destroying Sanatana Dharma?"

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Radhakrishnan spoke on the India versus Bharat issue and said, "After the battle of Mahabharat, Lord Krishna gave the name Bharat. Britishers made it to India. Now Modiji is bringing it back."

This issue was triggered after the invitation to the G20 dinner was sent in the name of the President of 'Bharat' and not 'India.'

This debate began after Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shared on X (formerly Twitter) a G20 dinner invite in which Droupadi Murmu was described as the 'President of Bharat.'

