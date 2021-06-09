'Nobody Died': Agra's Paras Hospital Owner Says News Of 22 Deaths Is Baseless; Explains

Agra's Paras Hospital made headlines on Tuesday after a video went viral claiming 22 lives were lost due to a 'mock oxygen drill' in the Hospital. In the viral video, a voice, purportedly of the owner, said, "we did a mock drill for five minutes and shut the oxygen supply and 22 people turned blue".

However, Paras Hospital's owner Dr Arinjay Jain has clarified that his mention of the term "mock drill" was misinterpreted and not a single life has been lost due to a shortage of oxygen. He claimed that mock drill means the hospital management was trying to implement a system of judicious use of oxygen owing to the oxygen crisis.

"Every COVID patient doesn't require oxygen or Remdesivir. There was an oxygen crisis and we didn't know what will the oxygen vendor say. So at that time out of innocence, we called it a mock drill. There was no such drill. We simply checked up each patient individually for his requirement of oxygen levels as to who can survive at what oxygen levels. This is called rational use of oxygen," Dr Jain said in clarification.

"If a patient using 12 litres of oxygen and can also maintain at 8 litres without developing sign of Hypoxia then it is good for us as well as the patient that his oxygen consumption is reduced. That oxygen saved can be used for other patients. Mock drill means nobody went to any central room and disconnected the supply of oxygen. We only individualised oxygen to see who requires what amount of oxygen," he said further while completely refuting that there was not a single death due to the 'mock drill' activity.

"What is being propagated that 22 lives were lost and terming me as the killer, it is entirely wrong," he said while asserting his readiness to show all the records of the hospital.

#WATCH | Dr Arinjay Jain, owner of Agra's Paras Hospital, who is in centre of a controversy over a viral video, says, "There was mock drill. We conducted a clinical assessment to check how we can maintain a patient at minimum level of oxygen. News of 22 deaths are baseless". pic.twitter.com/8UZNBiwVzQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2021

Oxygen was available at the hospital on Apirl 28 (when video was shot). Agra is a small city. There would an outcry if 22 patients die at a hospital. No patients died due to oxygen shortage that day: Agra DM Prabhu N Singh on Paras hospital matter pic.twitter.com/eJfkkw7To0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2021

In the video, he said there was no oxygen production at Modinagar plant, which is not true. He has been booked under epidemic act & Section 188 of IPC because such talks create fear among public. The hospital will be sealed after moving hospital patients: Agra DM Prabhu N Singh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2021

Agra: Patients being shifted from Paras Hospital to other hospitals in the presence of police.



According to the District Magistrate, the hospital will be sealed after the transfer of patients. pic.twitter.com/Gza1xaUAaR — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 8, 2021

'Ready for any investigation': Hospital owner

He further said the district administration has investigated and all the available data and records have been given to them by the hospital. He added that he is ready to undergo any probe while lamenting that his hospital has been sealed due to the allegations.

After the video went viral, the Hospital was sealed by the state administration and the Health Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a probe after the owner of the hospital was caught on a video informing about how he turned off the oxygen supply of critical patients for five minutes on April 26 in a "mock drill" to identify "who will survive". The Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh came clean by saying that his hospital was provided with a sufficient supply of oxygen and denied that 22 patients died that day.