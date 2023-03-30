Noida: 2 Injured In Wall Collapse After Intense Rain, Storm; Road Traffic Hit

Two teenagers suffered injuries after a portion of a wall of an under-construction house collapsed on them during the rains and strong winds here on Thursday evening, police officials said.

Due to the rains, the victims had taken shelter along the nine-inch wide wall at the construction site in Sector 44 when the incident took place around 7 pm, a police officer said.

"Those injured have been identified as Ajay (18) and Ram Milan (16). They are native residents of Madhya Pradesh and their family members work here as labourers," Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida 1) Rajneesh Verma said.

Verma said soon after the incident, the injured were taken to a nearby hospital where they were undergoing treatment.

Noida witnessed intense rainfall, strong winds and thunderstorm Thursday evening, with trees falling off in some parts of the city.

The weather also impacted traffic movement at several key road junctures during the peak hour in the evening as vehicles crawled due to congestion while traffic signals also became dysfunctional at a few locations in the wake of the showers.

"Due to strong storm and rains, trees and twigs have fallen on the road at many places, which are being removed by the traffic personnel present there," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav said.

"Traffic signals have also closed due to lack of electricity at many places, and traffic personnel are manually handling traffic at such locations while the glitch is being fixed," Yadav said.