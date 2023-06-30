Noida: Angry Villagers Hold Funeral Procession Amid Water Logging And Power Cuts

In a rare show of protest, angry residents from Noida's Harola village held a funeral procession amid waterlogging and power cuts on Friday (June 30). In a video that has surfaced on social media platforms, several villagers are seen carrying a dead body in the waterlogged and flooded street of Harola village in Noida's Sector-5.

The residents took the funeral procession in a rare show of protest against the Noida authorities to demand action over massive power cuts and waterlogged areas. Apart from Harola, several areas were also inundated after rains battered several areas of the National Capital Region (NCR).

Reports suggest that residents from nearly 23 sectors in Noida complained of having long hours of power cuts owing to heavy downpours. However, there is no official response yet from the Noida authorities regarding the issues faced by Noida residents.

Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Bringing respite from the scorching heat, the NCR once again woke up to rainy weather on June 30. As per India Meteorological Department, the region is expected to experience a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Friday.

“Rain is expected to continue in the next few days as well. Some light rain or drizzle activity is expected across NCR till July 5," the weather bureau said in an official statement. This year's June has also recorded 100.3 mm of rainfall which is the highest since 2017 for the national capital.