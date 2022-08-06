Noida Assault Case: Accused Srikant Tyagi Still Absconding; UP Police Seizes His Vehicle

In a massive development in the Noida Assualt case, accused politician Srikant Tyagi's vehicle has been seized by the Uttar Police on Saturday. It is pertinent to mention that the Noida police have formed three teams and launched a manhunt to nab the accused Srikant Tyagi who is currently absconding.

In the visuals it can be seen, police towed the white colour Fortuner car of the abusive politician in search of evidence. The neighbours and close acquaintances of the accused are also being interrogated in a bid to know his whereabouts.

#LIVE | After assault video goes viral, big action against abusive leader; vehicles seized. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/hBNv8QrX25 pic.twitter.com/VtUjB0FS65 — Republic (@republic) August 6, 2022

Notably, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) for ensuring a fair and speedy investigation into the matter and also demanded an FIR and the arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman.

Noida Assault Case

Earlier on Friday, the accused identified as Srikant Tyagi was booked by the Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a woman after a heated argument with her. Videos of the episode went viral on social media where Tyagi can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, the claims which were later denied by the party.

This happened after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in the neighbourhood, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words toward her husband and made derogatory remarks about her. Following the same, the police took note of the matter and started an investigation into it. A manhunt has also been launched to nab the accused.

Republic TV has accessed the FIR copy in the case and the document does not mention that the accused politician is a member of the BJP. Earlier, the accused allegedly claimed of being a member of the saffron party's Kisan Morcha. However, the BJP has denied the accused's association with the party.

BJP's Noida unit chief Manoj Gupta said Tyagi is not associated with the party. "He had come to the party some four-five years ago with Swamy Prasad Maurya, who has now left the BJP. Tyagi was his disciple and not a member of the BJP," Gupta told PTI. He added that the BJP stands in support of the society residents in the particular case and the common people in general, adding they also want action against Tyagi.

(Image: Republic)