Noida Assault Case: BJP Rejects Claims That Accused Tyagi Belonged To Party's Kisan Morcha

As Uttar Pradesh's Noida police are on the manhunt for Srikant Tyagi who threatened a woman and hurled abusive words at her while claiming to be a BJP leader, the saffron party has claimed that the man has no links with the BJP.

Notably, in a video that went viral, a man named Srikant Tyagi is seen misbehaving with a woman at a housing society in Noida. A case has been registered against Tyagi who claims himself as the leader of the BJP Kisan Morcha. It is pertinent to mention that Tyagi has been absconding and three Noida police have launched a manhunt to nab him.

Speaking about the claims of Tyagi, BJP leader and Member of Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri Rajkumar Chahar said, "A person named Shrikant Tyagi is seen in a viral video where is misbehaving with a woman. I want to inform everyone that this man is not a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha’s National Executive committee. He has no links with Kisan Morcha. We want the government and law to take appropriate action in this."

'We will take action against Tyagi': BJP

Speaking to Republic on the matter, the BJP district president Nodia, Manoj Gupta said, "Even I have seen the video. The man has no links with the BJP. He is not an officer bearer nor does he has any links with the party. Our part is against the misbehaviour with that woman... Our party stands with the woman and the society members. He has falsely taken the name of our party."

Adding further said, "We will take action against Tyagi for falsely claiming that he is a member of BJP when he is not."

'It is important for BJP to ensure who is Tyagi': Human rights activist Brinda Adige

Human rights activist Brinda Adige said that it has now become important for the BJP party to ensure who Srikant Tyagi actually is or if he is a part of the party then suspend or expel him immediately.

Referring to the incident, Adige said, "The impunity arises because of political nexus and this person blatantly claims he (Srikant Tyagi) is from BJP. It is important for the BJP party to ensure who this fellow actually is or if he is a part of the party then suspend or expel him immediately. Why the police have not mentioned all the information in the FIR?" Adding further she said, "For him (Tyagi) hackling a woman in public in full view of everybody this shows this arrogance this guy derived from the political party he claims to have an association with."

It is pertinent to mention that Republic has accessed the FIR copy filed against Tyagi and even in that FIR copy, there is no mention of the links between Tyagi and the saffron party.