Noida Assault Case: 'No Mention Of BJP Link' In FIR Copy Against Srikant Tyagi

In a massive development, Republic TV has accessed the FIR copy in the case of an accused politician Srikant Tyagi in Uttar Pradesh who was booked by the Noida Police on Friday for allegedly assaulting a woman after a spat with her inside a housing society.

The FIR does not mention that the accused politician is a member of the BJP. Earlier, the accused allegedly claimed of being a member of the saffron party's Kisan Morcha. However, the BJP has denied the accused's association with the party.

It is pertinent to mention that Noida police have formed three teams and launched a manhunt to nab the accused Srikant Tyagi who is currently absconding. According to officials, after the FIR was filed, a local police team was sent to the housing society on Friday evening but Tyagi did not open the doors of his house. He threatened to unleash his pet dogs on the police officials, which prevented his arrest, and later he managed to escape.

BJP Says 'Noida assault accused not a party member'

On Friday, Srikant Tyagi was booked by the Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a woman after a spat with her inside a housing society. He stressed that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha but the party's local unit said he is not associated with them. The spat took place during the day at the Grand Omaxe society in Sector-93B here when the woman objected to the plantation of some trees by Shrikant Tyagi, citing a violation of rules even as he claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Multiple videos of the episode surfaced on social media, with one purportedly showing Tyagi hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words toward her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

BJP's Noida unit chief Manoj Gupta said Tyagi is not associated with the party. "He had come to the party some four-five years ago with Swamy Prasad Maurya, who has now left the BJP. Tyagi was his disciple and not a member of the BJP," Gupta told PTI.

He said that the BJP stands in support of the society residents in the particular case and the common people in general, adding they also want action against Tyagi. As the controversy spiralled and the BJP sought to distance itself from Tyagi, his pictures with senior party leaders surfaced on social media. His unverified Twitter account, which is locked for public, also described him as a BJP worker. Further legal proceedings in the case are on, the police said.

