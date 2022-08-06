Noida Assault Case: 'Police Were There, But Did Nothing', Victim Questions Women's Safety

After a man in Uttar Pradesh's Noida threatened a woman and hurled abusive words at her while claiming to be a BJP leader, the victim said that there is no women's security in Noida. Notably, in a video that went viral, a man named Srikant Tyagi is seen misbehaving with a woman at a housing society in Noida when the woman objected to the plantation of some trees by Tyagi. A case has been registered against Tyagi who claims himself as the leader of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

Speaking about the incident, the victim of the Noida assault case on Friday said, "CM Yogi and everyone talks about women's safety. But after the episode, we don't think we have security in Noida." Referring to Tyari she said, "Security guards were there and other males were also there, so I thought he (Srikant Tyagi) won’t misbehave. But he touched me and pushed me and said 'if you will touch the plants I will touch you'. How can someone talk like this with a lady?"

Referring to Tyagi, she said that such people are a threat to society. She claimed that Tyagi has about 10 complaints against him. “Police were there but they did nothing. Police said we checked his home, but he was not there, where had he gone then?" the victim questioned.

'We will take action against Tyagi': BJP

Speaking to Republic on the matter, the BJP district president, Nodia, Manoj Gupta said, "Even I have seen the video. The man (Tyagi) has no links with the BJP. He is not an officer bearer nor does he has any links with the party. Our party is against the misbehaviour with that woman... Our party stands with the woman and the society members. He has falsely taken the name of our party."

Adding further, Gupta said, "We will take action against Tyagi for falsely claiming that he is a member of BJP when he is not."

Noida assault case

Earlier on Friday, the accused identified as Srikant Tyagi was booked by the Noida Police for allegedly assaulting a woman after a heated argument with her. Videos of the episode went viral on social media where Tyagi can be seen repeatedly stressing that he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha, the claims which were later denied by the party.

This happened after the woman reportedly objected to the planting of some trees by Tyagi in a housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, citing a violation of rules. In several parts, Tyagi was heard hurling expletives and assaulting the woman. He also used abusive words toward her husband and made derogatory remarks about her.

Following the same, the police took note of the matter and started an investigation into it. Three teams of Noida police have manhunt to nab the accused.