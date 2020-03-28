The Debate
Noida Authority Allows Home Delivery Of Essential Commodities Amid Lockdown

General News

The Noida Authority on Friday has allowed home delivery of essential items amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown the CEO of Noida Authority Ritu Maheshwari said.

NOIDA

The Noida Authority on Friday has allowed home delivery of essential items amid the 21 days nationwide lockdown. Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer of the Noida Authority, said that vegetable stalls will be set up at many places in the region.

Speaking to the media Maheshwari said, "The Noida Authority has allowed the delivery of essential items to the people at the door. Vegetable stalls will be set up in many places. For this many places are being marked so that consumers stand at least one meter from each other."

"Noida Authority is cleaning and sanitising the city. 260 people were allowed to deliver essential goods at the door. We have made a list of 85 chemists and grocery stores which will provide doorstep delivery of goods," she added.

List of stores 

Further taking to Twitter, Maheshwari gave the list of stores that will provide the service and said, " This service will be available from 28.03.2020."  

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh on Friday said that three more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Noida taking the total cases to 14. A total of over 800  positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals so far. 19 person have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. 

(with ANI inputs)

