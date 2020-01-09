The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Noida: Fire Breaks Out At ESIC Hospital, Rescue Operations Underway

General News

A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital in Noida Sector-24 on Thursday morning and firefighting was underway, officials said. People including patients evacuated

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:

A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital in Noida Sector-24 on Thursday morning and firefighting was underway, officials said. The blaze broke out in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building located in Sector 24, a police official said.

People, including patients, have been evacuated. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. According to preliminary reports, no injury has been reported.

Patparganj fire in Delhi

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at an establishment in Patparganj Industrial Area of East Delhi in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to the Delhi Police, one person has died in the fire.

As many as 35 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "We have declared it as the fire of medium category," said a fire official.

READ | Maharashtra: Fire in Vasai Fort, no casualty

READ | Fire breaks out at Delhi's paper factory; rescue operations underway

The fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area. The fire that started at around 2:40 am engulfed the ground, first and second floor of the three-storey building. The blaze is now under control, said the officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

READ | Australia: Owner distraught as fire burns kangaroo sanctuary

READ | Three labourers killed in fire in under-construction building in Jaipur

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
3000 KM ANTI-CAA TOUR
WB GUV ON VISVA BHARATI INCIDENT
CHHAPAAK MAKERS TO GET NOTICE?
BABBAR BACKS DEEPIKA OVER JNU ROW
MO SALAH MOCKS AFRICAN FEDERATION
KARTIK BACKS DEEPIKA PADUKONE