Noida: Fire Breaks Out At ESIC Hospital, Rescue Operations Underway

A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital in Noida Sector-24 on Thursday morning and firefighting was underway, officials said. The blaze broke out in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building located in Sector 24, a police official said.

People, including patients, have been evacuated. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said. The cause of the fire is yet to be known. According to preliminary reports, no injury has been reported.

Fire breaks out in ESIC hospital in Noida Sector-24, three fire tenders at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/JfwwouCB0t — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 9, 2020

Patparganj fire in Delhi

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at an establishment in Patparganj Industrial Area of East Delhi in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to the Delhi Police, one person has died in the fire.

As many as 35 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. "We have declared it as the fire of medium category," said a fire official.

The fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area. The fire that started at around 2:40 am engulfed the ground, first and second floor of the three-storey building. The blaze is now under control, said the officials. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Delhi: Fire broke out at a paper printing press in Patparganj Industrial Area today, one person dead. 35 fire tenders are present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7syFT5yF7V — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020

