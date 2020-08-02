Noida Gets 'all-female Scooter-borne Patrolling Units' To Provide Women Safety

In a bid to provide maximum safety to women, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Saturday launched their new initiative 'all-female scooter-borne patrolling units' in Noida and Greater Noida. Police Commissioner Alok Singh flagged off the "Swayam Siddha" patrol units, that will frequently visit locations like metro stations, shopping malls, schools and colleges, and other places that have the highest female footfall, the officials said.

At the launch, fifty units were flagged off and a total of 100 scooters have been made available for the newly-crafted patrol unit. The uniformed personnel will be provided with a body-worn camera, a baton and 'hidden arms and ammunition', as they would go around crucial spots and road stretches in the district, the officials informed. There will be one rider per scooter, which could be a police sub-inspector, a head constable or a constable, the official added.

READ | 2 killed, 3 injured as portion of under-construction building collapses in Noida

The "Swayam Siddha" patrol units is an initiative by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla. Her department has come up with initiatives on women safety in the past which have shown positive results, Police Commissioner Alok Singh informed.

"Today, 50 such units have been launched. The initiative has been done after adequate research. About 163 hotspots were identified across the district where women felt the need for more police security. Route charts have been prepared accordingly for the patrolling units," Singh was quoted in a PTI report.

READ | COVID-19: One more dies in Noida, active cases on the rise again

The district police chief said women safety has been a key focus area for the police commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar ever since its inception in January this year. The newly launched units will be deployed during daytime but depending on the feedback, changes will be made later both in terms of their duty timings and equipment, he added.

The police have also started initiatives like 'mahila chaupal', set up dedicated units for women at each police station in the district. It has also started a family dispute resolution clinic for providing legal and mental counselling in cases of marital discord, he added.

READ | Noida: 3 people arrested, 654 vehicles challaned for violating COVID-19 curbs

READ | Noida police attaches builders' ill-gotten properties worth Rs 17.25 cr

(With inputs from agency)