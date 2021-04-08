Noida Imposes Night Curfew To Check COVID-19 Surge; School, Colleges To Remain Shut

Amid a constant rise in COVID-19 cases, the Noida administration on Thursday imposed a night curfew in the region till April 17. The night curfew will be in effect from 10 pm to 5 am, during which nothing but the movement of essential goods, and essential and medical services will be allowed, as per the notification released by the Office of District Collector and Magistrate.

Besides imposing a night curfew, the administration through the notification has informed the residents that there will be intensive enforcement of COVID-19 protocols throughout the day. "There shall be intensive enforcement of COVID protocols in public places by police/ incident commanders and by the concerned departments," the notification read.

The administration has also barred all government, private educational institutes, including coaching centres from physical classes till April 17. However, exams in these institutions have been exempted from the order and will take place as per schedule.

Noida recorded 125 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, swelling up the number of active cases to 652, and the cumulative district tally to 26,697.

COVID tally in India

In the last 24 hours, India recorded a single-day spike of 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the number of active cases to 9,10,319, which is 7.04 per cent of the total infections, while the country's recovery rate has dropped to 91.67 per cent, and swelling up the infection tally to 1,29,28,574. With 685 new fatalities, the death toll due to the disease rose to 1,66,862, as per data released by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry asserted that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

