Noida International Airport: All You Need To Know About The Asia's Largest Airport In UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to lay the foundation stone of Asia's largest airport, Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar on Thursday. With this, Uttar Pradesh will become the first state in India to have five international airports. With an aim to boost connectivity and further create a future-ready aviation sector, the Noida airport which is said to be completed by 2024 will primarily help in decongesting the Indira Gandhi International Airport and will serve the neighbouring areas to the state.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office, the airport has been conceptualized with an integrated multi-modal cargo hub with a focus on reducing its total cost and time taken for logistics. Starting from its capacity, cost design, location, area, here is all you need to know about Noida International Airport.

Noida International Airport

Built at a cost of more than 10,050 crores in its first phase, the Noida International Airport will be built across more than 1300 hectares of land and will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers every year airport in its first phase. The airport, which is scheduled to be completed by 2024, will be the second International airport to come up in Delhi-NCR and will further help in decongesting the Indira Gandhi International airport.

Meanwhile, the cargo terminal airport will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes which can be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes and it will help in facilitating the movement of industrial products and in industrial growth in adjoining regions.

While the total cost of the project stands at Rs 29,560 crore, it is said to be completed in four phases and will further handle around 70 million passengers per annum after its completion.

Speaking about the connectivity of the airport, it will connect Noida and Delhi through hassle-free metro services followed by the nearby roads and highways including the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and others.



Image: PTI