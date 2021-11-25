'Noida International Airport Will Create Employment For Over 1 Lakh People', Avers Scindia

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Noida International Airport at Jewar, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assured that the International Airport will create employment opportunities for over one lakh people. While addressing the inaugural event, Scindia also said that soon there will be 17 airports in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

"Noida International Airport will be a multi-modal connectivity hub and bring in investments worth Rs 60,000 crore to Uttar Pradesh. It will create employment opportunities for more than 1 lakh people. Soon we will see 17 airports including an international airport at Ayodhya in the state," said Minister Scindia.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and congratulate all of you on Jewar airport," he added. On Thursday, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar in Jewar. The airport which is the second international to come up in the Delhi NCR region will help in decongesting India's busiest airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Noida International Airport

Built at a cost of more than Rs 10,050 crores in its first phase, the Noida International Airport will be built across more than 1300 hectares of land and will have the capacity to serve around 1.2 crore passengers every year in its first phase. The airport, which is scheduled to be completed by 2024, will be the second International airport to come up in Delhi-NCR and will further help in decongesting the Indira Gandhi International airport.

Meanwhile, the cargo terminal airport will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonnes, which can be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes, and it will help in facilitating the movement of industrial products and in industrial growth in adjoining regions. While the total cost of the project stands at Rs 29,560 crores, it is said to be completed in four phases and will further handle around 70 million passengers per annum after its completion.

The brand new airport will connect Noida and Delhi through hassle-free metro services followed by nearby roads and highways including the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Western Peripheral Expressway, Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and others.

(With inputs from ANI)