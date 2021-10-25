Noida: ITBP Referral Hospital Moves Towards Self-sufficiency, Gets Its First Blood Bank

On Monday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Referral Hospital in Noida got its first-ever blood centre. The facility had saved the lives of over 2,000 retired Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and Central Police Organisation (CPO) personnel and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The blood bank, which was inaugurated by ITBP Director General Sanjay Arora, would now be able to store more than 300 blood units at a time. The 200-bed hospital is equipped with all primary specialist's capabilities. "Since the ITBP Referral Hospital is a multispeciality hospital, the requirement of blood and blood products on a frequent basis in the hospital is felt. Till now, the Hospital was getting blood from the nearby hospitals," said the force, as reported by news agency ANI.

The ITBP claims it is a step towards self-sufficiency because the hospital has its own operating theatre, labour room, and high dependency and casualty units that are operational on a regular basis. It should be mentioned here that the ITBP celebrated its Raising Day on Sunday, October 24. On the occasion, Nityanand Rai, Minister of State (Home), paid tribute to the force's martyrs and took the salute from the ITBP Raising Day Parade. Recognising the ITBP's contributions, the minister stated that the force has worked with determination, absolute devotion, and the highest level of professionalism even in the most difficult weather circumstances on the country's mountainous frontiers.

Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP today inaugurated a Blood Bank at ITBP Referral Hospital, Greater Noida.#Himveers pic.twitter.com/BKZKyc8GjY — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 25, 2021

ITBP employees facilitated on Raising Day

ITBP Director General Arora welcomed the Chief Guest and other dignitaries and detailed the Force's accomplishments during the previous year. The parade included all Frontier contingents, including the women's contingent, ski contingent, mounted column, paratroopers, mountaineering and UAC contingents, and dog squad. On this occasion, 23 ITBP employees were awarded Police medals for heroism, including 20 officials for demonstrating unwavering courage and bravery on the border. Apart from that, Chief Guest presented many ITBP personnel with the President's Police Medal for 'Distinguished Service' and the Police Medal for 'Meritorious Service.' It is significant to mention that the ITBP is India's primary border patrol organization for its border with Tibet Autonomous Region. It is one of India's five Central Armed Police Forces, established under the CRPF Act on October 24, 1962, in the aftermath of the Sino-Indian War of 1962.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/@ITBP)