Noida logs 120 new COVID-19 cases, accounting over 55 pc of UP's cases

Noida, Apr 25 (PTI) Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 120 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with the district alone logging over 55 per cent of the total infections across Uttar Pradesh in a day, official data showed.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has reached 656, the state health department figures showed.

Uttar Pradesh recorded 210 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while the number of active infections in the state reached 1,277, it showed.

According to official figures, 490 people have lost their lives in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

In the wake of a rise in cases, the health department has urged residents to contact helpline number 1800492211 for any immediate COVID-19 related assistance. PTI KIS CK

