Noida Metro Sets New Single-day Ridership Record Of 52,696

Maharashtra power company official held in Nagpur for letter threatening bomb blast at auditorium

The record was set on Wednesday (November 30), said the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operates the Aqua Line service connecting the twin cities.

The previous single-day highest ridership figure of 50,231 was recorded on October 17, before that on October 14 (48,852) and September 26 (48,396) this year, according to an official.

The Aqua Line was opened for public in January 2019.