Noida: PM Crop Insurance Notified, Damages Due To Natural Calamities Covered

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has released an action plan for the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna (PMFBY) for upcoming Kharif and Rabi seasons and insurance would cover damages to crops due to natural calamities, diseases, waterlogging etc.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is located between Yamuna and Hindon rivers, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh has been impacted by the floods this month, with overflowing water submerging around 550 hectares of land in the district's low-lying areas, according to district officials.

The administration in a statement on Wednesday said the government has released the action plan of the PMFBY for the Kharif and Rabi seasons of 2023-24, 2024-25 and 2025-26.

"Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd has been nominated to run the scheme in the district. Paddy and millet in Kharif crop and wheat in Rabi crop have been notified under this scheme. Under the scheme, insurance cover or compensation is provided to the insured farmers in case of damage to the notified crops in adverse weather conditions," the administration said.

"Not being able to sow the crop, unsuccessful sowing, damage in the middle stage of the crop, damage to standing crops due to natural calamities, diseases, pests, hailstorm, waterlogging, cloudburst, landslide, damage due to lightning, is covered in the insurance. Also if crops get damaged while being kept to dry in the field in 14 days after harvesting due to hailstorm, cyclone, unseasonal rain is covered in the insurance,” the administration added.

In district Gautam Budh Nagar, 2 per cent (amount Rs 1,454 per hectare) premium will be taken as farmer's share in the notified crop of paddy and millet in Kharif and wheat in Rabi in paddy crop, 2 per cent (amount Rs 578.50) in bajra as farmer's share per hectare) premium will be taken and 1.5 per cent (amount Rs 1157.25 per hectare) premium will be taken as farmer's share in wheat crop.

This scheme will be applicable to all the farmers of district Gautam Buddha Nagar but it is voluntary and if any farmer wishes not to take the insurance, so they should inform their bank branch by July 24 (Kharif crop) and by December 24 (Rabi crop) for opting out of it otherwise insurance premium would be deducted from their accounts, it added.