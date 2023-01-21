Noida Police Arrest Dreaded Gangster Post Ola Loot Bid; Gets Shot In The Leg In Encounter

Noida police arrested a dreaded gangster on the intervening night of January 20 and 21 near the Gaur city mall after he got injured during an encounter. He was on the run since long and had looted an Ola car, when police laid a trap and nabbed him after an exchange of fire, in which he was injured.

In the encounter between Bisrakh police station and the miscreant Shubham alias Kale, who was involved in the Ola cab robbery incident last night, was injured and then arrested after being shot and illegal weapons were recovered from his possession. He was later hospitalised.

Culprit fired upon the police

ADCP, Central Noida said, “The culprits booked a car last night (January 21) at about 1 am and then looted it near the Gaur City Mall, the police acted immediately and arrested two people. The car was also recovered,” and also informed the culprit was on the run and thus the police had conducted combing operations in the area.

“He was seen near the Latchi village today (intervening night of January 20 and 21), and fired upon the police party after he was trapped by the police. In the encounter, he was shot in the leg and has been hospitalised. A Gun and ammunition has been recovered from him. More than one and a half dozen cases have been already registered against him. He is a dreaded thief. Action will also be taken against the gang under the Gangster Act,” informed ADCP.

Image: @Noidapolice