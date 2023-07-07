Noida Police arrests conman for duping banks of ₹23 crore, bankers also under lens

The Noida Police has arrested a person identified as Mohammad Rafi who is accused of cheating and causing loss to the tune of Rs 23 crore to several banks in the city.

Shakti Awasthi, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), Noida, said that the accused first created a fake company and then created several salary accounts after procuring identity cards of several people. In order to make it look legitimate, Rafi not only credited salaries but also contributed some amount to EPFO.

Police not ruling out involvement of bank officials

Giving further details on the modus operandi of the accused, one of the officials attached with the probe said Rafi, after collecting the documentation, went to several banks and took loans for his fake company. Via this, he managed to dupe several banks to the tune of Rs 23 Crore.

The police have not ruled out the involvement of officials from the banks as well. "The matter is still being investigated by the Noida Police and they are probing on all angles which also involves the role of several officials from the bank as to why they did not do a thorough investigation before sanctioning loans," added the police.