Noida Police Invokes Section 144 Till January 31, Says 'no Protests, Firearms & Drones'

The Noida police on Friday invoked Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) section 144 in Gautam Buddh Nagar district till January 31, forbiding protests without approval, private use of drones and carrying firearms, except by security personnel ahead vof Republic Day on January 26 ,Uttar Pradesh foundation day on January 24 and a probable visit of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Private use of drones will remain completely prohibited till January 31 for security reasons, while nobody will be allowed to hold protest or processions or hunger strike without permission from competent authority, not will they encourage anyone else to do so," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ashutosh Dwivedi said.

'No firearms'

No one would be allowed to walk around with sticks in public spaces except for vision impaired people, ADCP Dwivedi stated in the order.

"No firearms will be allowed inside any government or private office during the period. People who have been provided with armed security personnel by the government will ensure that their gunners stay out of offices," according to the official order.

The police also iterated total ban on any celebratory firing at events like weddings and consumption of liquor in public spaces during the period and cautioned people against selling, playing or displaying any audio/visual which may create tension.

ADCP Dwivedi warned everyone by saying, "Any violation of the restrictive orders under CrPC section 144 or any of its subsections mentioned would lead to prosecution of offenders under IPC section 188."

Meanwhile, ahead of the Republic Day full dress rehearsal on Saturday, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. The advisory highlights the parade route, traffic restrictions and alternative routes for commuters. As per the advisory, vehicular movement in some parts of Central Delhi will be restricted till the parade is concluded.

(With PTI Inputs)