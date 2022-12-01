Noida Police Quickest In UP In Responding To Emergencies For 16th Month In Row

The police in Gautam Buddh Nagar have been adjudged the quickest among the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh in responding to distress calls on 112 in November – for a record 16th month in a row, officials said Thursday.

In November, the police responded to 13,138 emergency calls – almost 437 daily – from across Noida and Greater Noida, with an average response time of 5 minutes and 58 seconds, according to an official statement.

"In the month of November, the average response time of PRVs (police response vehicles) in the urban areas was 5 minutes 18 seconds and in rural areas it was 6 minutes 19 seconds," the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

The police commissionerate currently has 65 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers in its fleet of 112 PRVs through which quick assistance is provided to distressed callers, according to the statement.

Keeping in view the safety of women, six all-women PRVs are operated in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while for prompt support on expressways there are four PRVs on Eastern-Peripheral Expressway and two on Yamuna Expressway, it stated.

The police said an 18-day fresher course for PRV personnel is held from time to time and at present, a nine-day refresher course is being held at the police lines here from November 22.

