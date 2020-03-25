21-day Lockdown: Noida Police Reassert Curfew As Nation Battles Coronavirus

In a massive move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete 21-day lockdown throughout the country starting at midnight on March 24. In his televised address, PM Modi asserted that the 21-day period was necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. This comes as the deadly virus has infected 536 and killed 10 people in India.

Read: COVID-19: Rishi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh Thank PM Modi For 21-Day Lockdown

Read: PM Modi Highlights Rapid Spread Of COVID-19 In The World; Cites Examples Of US & Italy

Soon after PM Modi's announcement, Noida police took to the streets in their patrol vehicles to inform the citizens about PM Modi’s announcement. Noida Police commissioner Alok Singh, along with his officers, was seen informing people about the lockdown. In the announcement, Noida Police urged people to not step out of their homes and follow instructions given by the government.

Officers also repeated the Prime Minister's words and asserted that being careful and patient were the only ways to curb the spread of the pandemic. They also asked people to practice social distancing by keeping at least six feet distance while speaking to someone. They added that people should refrain from stepping out in the day as well as refrain from morning walks or shopping.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

Read: Kejriwal Endorses PM Modi's 21-day Lockdown, Assures Enough Supply Of Essential Goods

21-day pan-India lockdown

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only - a stricter curfew than Janata Curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.