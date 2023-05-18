Noida Police Rounds Up 135 History-sheeters In Overnight Raids

The Noida Police on Thursday rounded up 135 history-sheeters and anti-social elements in a major operation to check criminal activities in the region, a senior officer said.

Those rounded up were let off by the police in the morning after a detailed verification of their current whereabouts, financial sources, and professions, they said.

The raids started around 11 pm on Wednesday and continued overnight despite intense rains and thundering in the early hours of Thursday, he said.

History-sheeters are repeat offenders involved in serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, robbery and kidnapping and are regularly monitored by the police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said.

"There are a total of 120 history sheeters listed in the nine police station areas of Noida in Gautam Buddha Nagar district," Avasthy said.

"During the police operation 135 history sheeters and anti-social elements were rounded up for verification. More than two-thirds of these people were found at the addresses mentioned in police records, while some of them are jailed, some absconding, and some have relocated out of the district," the IPS officer said.

Avasthy said that the verification process also revealed that several history sheeters have given up the world of crime and taken up normal jobs.

"The analysis of the data shows that several history sheeters or anti-social elements who faced criminal cases in the past have now taken up regular jobs, like some work in private firms, some are running their own shops or driving cabs," the additional DCP told PTI.

Police are now preparing dossiers about these history sheeters on the basis of detailed inquiry about their work, finances, and family, he added.