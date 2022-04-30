Noida Restro-bar Death Case: 8 Accused Arrested By Police So Far; 1 Accused Still At Large

One more person was arrested by the Noida Police on April 30 in connection with the death of a 30-year-old private firm executive after a brawl at a restro-bar in a Noida Mall, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said. Of the nine accused persons, eight have been arrested. One is still absconding.

"We examined facts about the death of a person following the brawl at a mall; 7 accused were arrested. One more accused, Rohit Tanwar, was arrested today (April 30). He worked as security personnel at the mall. So, 8 of the 9 accused arrested, absconder will be arrested soon," Singh said.

Noida restro-bar death case: Autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

The deceased Brijesh Rai had gone for a party with his colleagues to the Lost Lemons resto-bar in the Gardens Galleria Mall on Monday evening where he got into a brawl with the staff over bill payment.

The bill stood at around Rs 7,400 with the victim and his colleagues objected to being charged some additional amount for the services, leading to an argument that escalated into a fistfight.

Citing the autopsy findings, a police officer said, "The post-mortem report showed Rai's cause of death as head injury, spleen rupture and liquid in the stomach."

On Tuesday, an FIR was registered at the Sector 39 police station under IPC Section 302 (murder) and 16 people were taken into police custody.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing Rai's wife Pooja reprimanding her husband's colleagues and asking them to leave the hospital where the body was taken.

In the video, she also questioned the colleagues as to what was the need for them to get into a fight over a bill and what kind of "friends" they were to have landed Rai in trouble.

"Frankly, I was always against friends like you all. Friends who got sloshed and lost consciousness. Today, the same friends have got him killed and now you show like you are family. Families are not like this, neither are friends like this," she told the colleagues.

Rai lived in Sector 76 of Noida with his wife, a school teacher, and two children aged five and three.

Image: Republic World