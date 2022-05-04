Noida Road Rage: 5 College Students Held For Running Vehicle Over Man; Victim Critical

In a tragic case of road rage, a 28-year-old young man was hit by a group of men on Noida's Mahamaya flyover on Saturday, April 30, late night. The Noida police have arrested the main accused, a 21-year-old college student named Naveen Avana, who was driving the car, as well as the four others involved for allegedly running over a man. The victim, who is identified as Divakar Motwani, has suffered a brain haemorrhage and is admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A video of the Noida accident was shared by Divakar's sister on Instagram, where she informed that five youngsters driving a white i20 car hit her brother intentionally over an argument and escaped. The video clip shows the accused flinging him into the air and mowing him down. The victim was immediately rushed to the Kailash Hospital which is located in Sector 27, Noida. The other accused arrested persons have been identified as Abhinav Sehgal, 21, Nitesh Gupta (22), Surya Bhatia (22), and Vijayant Bhati (22).

Motwani's family has started an online campaign demanding justice for him, as he continues to undergo treatment at the hospital. The doctors have stated that the 28-year-old's condition is critical and he could have multiple blood clots.

Ample evidence to prove it was a case of 'attempt to murder': Additional DCP, Noida

Speaking to Republic TV, Ranvijay Singh, Additional DCP (Noida) said, "We have lodged the FIR immediately. There are five accused in the case and we arrested four of them immediately. The fifth accused was arrested one or two days later. We have ample evidence to show that it was a case of 'attempt to murder'. We have booked them under Section 307 IPC."

Image: Republic World