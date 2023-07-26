Noida Schools Shut As Heavy Rain Lash Delhi-NCR, Roads Waterlogged

In the wake of heavy rains in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday (July 26), the Noida district administration ordered for closure of schools for the day. The order was issued after waterlogging disrupted traffic movement in several areas.

"In view of the heavy rains, as per the instructions of the District Magistrate, all the schools of the district will remain closed today, July 26. Please make sure to inform the students at your level," read the official notification released by the Noida administration.

People woke up to heavy rainfall lashing parts of Delhi-NCR areas on Wednesday, which resulted in waterlogging in several areas. Although, rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning brought much relief from the scorching heat in the national capital.

IMD warns of heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on July 25, said that heavy to very heavy rainfall would occur in the national capital on July 26. "Delhi is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on 26th July," said IMD in an official statement.

Some portions of Delhi-NCR witnessed light rainfall yesterday, July 25, as well. The incessant rainfall in the national capital raised the water level of the Hindon River, inundating several roads and houses in Greater Noida. Visuals surfacing on social media platforms showed several cars submerged underwater in Noida Ecotech 3 area as the Hindon River water level rose.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River continued to hover around the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The water level near the Old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.24 metres at 10 pm on Tuesday (July 25). The rise in water level has become a concern, leading to flood-like situations in several parts of Delhi.