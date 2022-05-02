Noida: Section 144 Imposed In Gautam Budh Nagar Till May 31 Amid Rising COVID Cases

In a bid to control COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Budh Nagar amid the upcoming festivals and which could lead to the spread of the coronavirus infection, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Gautam Budh Nagar from May 01 to 31.

Speaking about the restrictions that section 144 of CrPC brings in Noida, Dadri and Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar, the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Budh Nagar, said, "No one should be allowed to conduct any protests or hunger strike without the permission of the higher authorities. Organising puja and offering of Namaz in public places will not be allowed."

"Social distancing in schools during the exams has to be maintained with proper COVID-19 guidelines," the police further added. The use of loudspeakers will also be restricted on the premises and in the surrounding regions of the exam centres, according to their statement. Without approval from higher authorities, a shopkeeper will not be allowed to sell or rent any loudspeaker or similar equipment to anyone, they further added.

Masks mandatory in UP

Earlier in April, the Uttar Pradesh government made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in the state capital as well as six districts of NCR. The UP government ordered the wearing of masks in public areas in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat, and the capital Lucknow mandatory.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who issued the directive, asked officials to identify people in these districts who have not been fully vaccinated yet and administer the jab to them on priority while getting those with COVID symptoms tested.

Last week, police said that several people were penalized across Noida and Greater Noida after they were allegedly found without face masks in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

COVID cases in India

India reported 3,324 new COVID-19 cases making the total tally of active cases in the country stand at 19,092 cases as of May 01. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, active cases now constitute 0.04 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Whereas 2,876 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours in the country, thus increasing the total recoveries to 4,25,36,253.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare also reported that 189.17cr vaccine doses have been administered as of May 01 under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.