Noida Shocker: Woman Attempts To Fake Her Own Death, Kills Another Woman In Process

A 22-year woman Payal Bhati, teaming up with her lover Ajay Thakur (27) in Noida, faked her own death by allegedly murdering another woman (Hema Chaudhary (28), whose facial characteristics were similar to her. The plan was to kill her own identity and then hatch a plan to kill her relatives, whom Payal felt were responsible for her parents’ suicide. The conspiracy came to light after Chaudhary went missing and the complaint was filed by her family.

The girl whom Payal killed was shopping mall worker Hema Chaudhary (28), Additional DCP (Central Noida) Saad Miya Khan said.

#BREAKING | Shocking murder case in UP's Noida as woman fakes her death, kills another woman.



Tune in - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/js5RmAQh5T — Republic (@republic) December 3, 2022

Payal’s intention was to avenge her parents’ suicide

Police said Payal aimed at killing her four relatives, who according to her were responsible for her parents’ death and thus she wanted to extinguish her identity to save herself after she killed her relatives.

She along with her lover Ajay Thakur (27) hatched a conspiracy to kill Hema Chaudhary, working in a shopping mall and having a similar face and body characteristics, and make it look like Payal's murder.

“In the investigation, the woman revealed she planned the revenge after watching some crime documentaries. Both (Payal and Hema) became friends on Facebook two years back.”

Hema went missing on November 12

Shopping mall worker Hema lived in the Surajpur area and was staying with her sister, mother and child, and had gone missing on November 12. Three days later, her family filed a police complaint, prompting a probe. "Thakur had befriended Chaudhary on November 12, taken her to Bhati's home on some pretext where they slit her throat, her wrists and killed her," the police officer said.

"After that, Bhati poured boiling mustard oil on Chaudhary's face and mutilated it. She changed the clothes with her own and then left a suicide note stating her own name as its signee," he said.

Bhati's parents had taken a loan of Rs 5 lakh from Sunil, who constantly nudged them for repayment.

IMAGE: Republic World