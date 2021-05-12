Noida: Stopped For Violating Lockdown, Miscreants Assault 3 Cops On Duty

Three policemen including a Station House Officer (SHO) in Greater Noida were badly injured after they were beaten up by miscreants on May 11. The police vehicle was also damaged in stone-pelting by the miscreants. The attack took place when the police team, that was on patrol duty, tried to stop culprits from defying lockdown.

The injured cops were taken to a nearby government hospital for treatment. Reacting to the incident, the police officials said that the attack on the frontline workers will not be taken lightly and an FIR has also been registered. No arrest has been made so far; however, investigators expect to nab the accused by Wednesday afternoon.

Since the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, security forces had been working day and night as frontline workers to ensure the safety of the citizens and control COVID-19 cases. Since the outbreak of the virus and imposition of lockdown in the country, several such attacks on security, as well as healthcare workers have been reported that highlight the inhumane activities going around the society.

Locals attack constable in Patna

On April 30, local people in Bihar's Patna had brutally attacked police officers for asking them to wear masks. A constable was admitted to the hospital after getting seriously injured in clash with locals. Earlier in April, a video had gone viral where a sanitation worker was slapped and threatened by two men who were asked to wear masks in Telangana's Nizamabad. A video of Raipur mayor Aijaz Dhebar's nephew had also gone viral for assaulting police officers who had asked him to wear a mask.

Horrific visuals of woman nurse were shared from Agra's non-COVID hospital where relatives of a patient named Irfan had beaten the woman and damaged hospital property. The attack was made based on fake rumors. The woman was brutally injured and visuals of her lying unconscious on hospital floor were shared.

Noida COVID-19 situation

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has decided to follow the steps of Noida Authority and not charge people for the cost of cremation of COVID-19 patients as the toll and cases are at par in the district. On the positive side, the state of Uttar Pradesh is reporting a decline in COVID0-19 cases with 20,463 fresh COVID infections reported in last 24 hours.