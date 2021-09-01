Noida Twin-tower Construction: Yogi Adityanath Instructs Action Against Guilty Officials

Following the Supreme Court order to demolish the two 40-floor towers built by real estate company Supertech in one of its housing projects in Noida, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now instructed officials to take strict action against the accused. The UP CM demanded action against all officials accused of alleged irregularities in the construction of the ‘illegal’ buildings. The apex court on Tuesday had said that the construction was done in violation of rules.

UP CM demands action against officials involved in the Supertech construction case

CM Yogi Adityanath has now instructed officials concerned to take strict action against officials involved in the construction of the two 'illegal' 40-floor towers. The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud on Tuesday said that construction was a result of the collusion between the officials of the Noida authority and Supertech. The SC verdict stated that the construction of the twin towers containing around 1,000 flats in Noida was done in violation of the rules and must be razed within a period of two months by Supertech at its own cost. Along with the demolition of the buildings, SC directed the builders to reimburse all flat owners along with 12 per cent interest.

CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials concerned to take strict action against the officials accused in alleged irregularities in construction of twins towers in Supertech Emerald Court in Noida: CMO



The top court mentioned the construction as ‘illegal’ and said that it had to be dealt with strictly. The SC order automatically revealed the foul play from the state officials in allowing such a project to move to its final stages. The Noida authority received a call-up by the court as it noted the case brought forth the problems in the planning authority. "The case has revealed a nefarious complicity of the planning authority in the violation by the developer of the provisions of law,” the top court said.

Supertech defends construction of twin towers

Claiming no illegality over the construction of twin towers, Supertech Ltd had said that they had lost the case before the high court on two factors, distance criteria and not taking consent of home buyers before constructing those towers. The Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association had filed the case before the high court challenging the construction of the twin towers. Pointing at their complaint, Supertech said that they were not even in existence when the plan was sanctioned and construction had begun.

The builder had said that out of 633 people booking the flats initially, 133 have moved out to other projects, 248 have taken refunds and 252 home buyers still had their bookings with the company in the project. The two towers, Apex and Ceyane of Emerald Court Project of Supertech, together have 915 apartments and 21 shops. Of these, 633 flats were booked initially. Further, the homebuyer’s association had claimed that the twin towers constructed by the builder were not in the original plan shown to them at the time of booking and it has blocked their view, fresh air, and sunlight. Earlier, the SC had stated that what Supertech Ltd has done is “palpably wrong”, as the towers were constructed by encroaching upon the green common area of the housing society.

