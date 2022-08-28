Noida Twin Towers Demolished: Residents & Locals Distribute Sweets, Express Mixed Emotions

After the Supertech Twin Towers in Sector 93A of Noida were demolished and brought down in 9 seconds, residents of Emerald Court, one of the closest societies to the buildings, spoke to Republic Media Network on Sunday, expressing mixed sentiments over the country's biggest demolition.

Speaking to Republic, a lady who had invested her money in the Noida Twin Towers said, "All our money has gone in vain. It would be nice if others get to know through you that something like this has also happened. Now I only pray to God that our neighbours in the society and nearby buildings don't face any difficulty, and stay safe. We were planning to shift to the Twin Towers, and that is why we had bought a flat there. Our hopes were demolished today. At least we should not be called defaulters."

However, there was another resident who was happy about the demolition and expressed joy by singing a song. The lady told Republic, "The building of corruption had to be brought down someday. I was always hopeful that it would get demolished someday, and now everyone is happy." Several other residents were also seen distributing sweets amongst one another after the towers of corruption were reduced to debris in less than 9 seconds.

Noida's Twin Towers demolished

Notably, the evacuation started at 7 am today, and the police officials vacated the area around Noida Twin Towers. More than 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village - the two closest societies to the towers - were evacuated. Some 2,700 of their vehicles were also removed from the premises and the residents were seen taking away their pet animals and strays with them.

Earlier in the day, the Supertech Twin Towers located in Sector 93A of Noida was demolished and brought down in 9 seconds by using the 'Waterfall implosion' technique. After a dramatic explosion, the twin tower vanished as a huge cloud of smog spread over the entire area after the detonation. No other buildings in the vicinity were damaged.

In order to clear the air, water tankers fitted with sprinklers, anti-smog guns, and several police personnel have been deployed. The roads in and around the twin towers were heavily barricaded with authorities not allowing any vehicles there.