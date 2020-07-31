Noida: Under-construction Building Collapses In Sector-11; NDRF Team On Site

An under-construction building collapsed in Noida Sector-11 in Uttar Pradesh Friday evening. Many labourers are feared to be trapped under the debris.

As per reports, five of them have been rescued so far. Two are said to be in critical condition.

ANI reported that a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rushed to the site. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has instructed Noida Police Commissioner to visit the incident site.

More details awaited.