Noida Woman Learning To Drive Rams Car Into 3, Complaint Filed

Noida Police filed a complaint against a woman, residing in Greater Noida's Gaur City society, for allegedly hitting a women guard, a Swiggy rider and an agent while learning to drive a car. The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon after the woman lost control of her car thereby injuring three at the gate of Gaur City.

According to residents of the society, the woman after hitting the three, allegedly created ruckus at the entry gate and even shouted at the injured. The woman called her 22-year-old daughter and created a scene by blaming others for the accident. A resident who witnessed the incident, dialled cops, 30 minutes, after which they arrived. The three injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

In the CCTV footage accessed by Republic, it could be seen how a black Honda City at around 12:47 pm, while entering the society, lost balance thereby hitting the reception of the guard room and people standing at the entrance of the gate. Suddenly the people of the society rushed towards the car. The woman after stepping out of the car could be seen indulging in a verbal fight with the people present. She then called up her daughter who was defending her mother. The passerby and residents of the society could be seen recording the incident on their mobile phones.

Bisrakh Police Station issues statement

Cops stationed at Bisrakh Police Station said, "The woman's negligent driving hit Umesh Kumar (Maruti Vipul Sevices agent), Vijay Kumar (Swiggy delivery boy) and one female guard. The injured were rushed to LYF Hospital. The Swiggy delivery boy got a fracture in his right leg while the other two sustained minor injuries. All three are out of danger. The statement of the three injured will be recorded, after which further action will be initiated by the cops. No arrest has been made till now. The car of the accused woman has been seized by the cops and CCTV footage is being looked into for further investigation into the matter."