Noida's COVID-19 Wave Surpassing Central Panel's Projection; Actual Vs Estimate Graph Here

The National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee on Wednesday shared the predicted trajectory of the second wave, compared to the actual trajectory of infections in different geographies, using daily data in the form of a 7 days rolling average. The National COVID-19 Supermodel Committee is a panel of experts who have been appointed by the government to monitor the trajectory of the pandemic.

In the case of Noida, the model-computed data had predicted that the number of new COVID-19 cases will see a slump in the upcoming days after a massive surge till May 12. However, the actual data shows a steep rise in new infections as compared to the computed projections.

Professor M Vidyasagar, head of the Government’s expert panel on COVID-19's trajectory, observed that the infection rate around Delhi's suburbs like Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon is slowly rising, while it is decreasing in the national capital. He laid out the possibility that the people of Delhi are moving to the suburbs possibly due to the availability of resources there.

Speaking of Noida’s graph, Prof Vidyasagar said, “The actual trajectory is following the projections very closely until a week ago. Then it has gone up around the same time when the Delhi curve has come down. A similar phenomenon can be seen in Gurgaon and Ghaziabad as well. Basically, taken together, Delhi and surrounding cities are following our predictions, except that the distribution between the 4 cities is shifting a little bit. We are guessing that some of the patients from Delhi are moving to the suburbs possibly due to the availability of resources there.

The graph shared also shows that India will see a peak in COVID-19 cases on or around May 12. It may be noted that India registered more than 4 lakh cases on April 30 and almost 4 lakh cases on May 1. The graph also depicts that the second wave started wreaking havoc in India after March 22.

'The third wave of COVID-19 inevitable'

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family stated that a third wave of the virus also awaits the country and was ''inevitable''. Pointing out that there was no clarity as to when the third phase will occur, the Ministry urged the people and the country to prepare well in advance.

India is presently dealing with the second wave of COVID-19. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh cases being reported every day.